Sunday, May 21, 2023, 4:15 p.m.



Updated 18:41h.

Atlético adds and continues. The team led by Diego Pablo Simeone beat Osasuna 3-0 this Sunday in a match in which they were superior and in which the goals from Carrasco, Saúl and Correa were more than enough to achieve the eighth consecutive victory in the Metropolitan and to continue with his mind set on second place, a great objective for the remainder of the course.

The game began with Atlético overturned. El Cholo put his already classic 5-3-2 formation into play with Saúl as a novelty in the midfield and with Nahuel Molina and Carrasco as long wingers with whom to overwhelm an opponent who promised an intensive withdrawal and an extremely crowded midfield.

Athletic Grbic; Molina, Witsel, Giménez, Hermoso, Carrasco (Reguilón, min. 85); De Paul (Kondogbia, min. 85), Koke (Barrios, min. 84), Saúl; Morata (Correa, min. 46) and Griezmann (Carlos Martín, min. 90). 3 – 0 Osasuna Sergio Herrera; Rubén Peña (Pablo Ibáñez, min. 68), Aridane, D. García, Manu Sánchez; Torró (Íker Muñoz, min. 75), Moncayola; Chimy (Juan Cruz, min. 46), Aimar Oroz, Rubén García (Kike Barja, min. 68); and Budimir (Kike García, min. 68). Goals:

1-0, min, 45. Carrasco. 2-0, min, 62. Saul. 3-0, min, 82. Belt.

Referee:

Gonzalez Strong. He admonished Budimir and Rubén Peña.

Incidents:

57,012 spectators on Children’s Day at the Metropolitano.

The plan worked and the rojiblancos began commanding the opposite field and with up to four clear arrivals in the early stages. Griezmann twice and Saúl ran into the woodwork and Morata saw two goals disallowed for clear offside. Jagoba Arrasate did not like the fine rain that fell on the reds, who urged his team to have more of the ball and thus tame an indomitable rival. And it is that Atlético gave up meters and when the Navarrese left the cave they clawed at the counterattack before the break with Griezmann as assistant to the race and with Carrasco as the finisher at will.

After the restart, Morata was left on the bench due to cervical problems after receiving a blow from David García on the play of the goal and Arrasate changed the system to 5-3-2 with the entry of Juan Cruz to better protect himself on the flanks. The Basque coach’s idea was to release more in attack to his full-backs, a plan that came to fruition with two dangerous arrivals that ended up in the hands of Grbic and in the stands after a deflected header from Budimir.

It was the worst moment for an Atlético who in the second round everything turned out to be their face, and so it was once again. Saúl picked up a ball in the area and shot Sergio Herrera with a right hand to extend the lead and put a clash on track that Ángel Correa declared in the final stretch after a ball behind the central defenders. With this victory, Atlético compensates for the unexpected defeat in Elche and mathematically guarantees a Champions League spot.