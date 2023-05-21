This 2023, singers as rauw alejandro, Carol G., Juan Luis Guerraamong others, will come to Peru to give concerts unforgettable for all his loyal fans. This means that the public will make a moderate investment to see their idols, but they are not the only ones. The companies in charge of bringing the artists pay millions and, above all, they comply with their demands to provide great comfort to the stars. The Republic spoke with some company organizers such as Music Maker, Master Live and Live Entertainmentand it was possible to learn about the requirements that they usually cover.

What requests do artists make to feel comfortable in Peru?

StefanoArfinengobusinessman ofMusic Makerannounced that, in terms of catering and dressing rooms, the singers take the liberty of making their requirements, and even detailing the brand of the products they want to consume.

“I have noticed that the demands have been increasing after the pandemic. Before they asked for a varied catering, now they ask for vegan options, water brands. Before we could work with national brands, now they ask you for Evian water. Before they were not seen frequently, but we have to meet these demands so that the artist feels well cared for and this influences the price of tickets. The theme of the dressing rooms. They asked for certain specifications on the subject of dressing rooms, they asked for decoration, green areas. A green dressing room, all green and with plants. Whether they used it or not was up to them,” she said.

The producers present vegan options for the taste of the artists. Photo: Connections 365 See also Jackie Chan will film "An Explosive Couple 4": where to see the other films in the saga?

“New Kids on the Block had a somewhat strange catering, they asked for vegan food. Not everything, but that includes vegan food. Ricardo Arjona also had the option of vegetarian food. They are some of the artists who have strong demands, like Daddy Yankee and Bad Bunny”, revealed StefanoArfinengo.

These are the technical requirements

“It depends on the level of the artist. Those who perform in stadiums, the requirement is always quite broad in terms of sound and lighting. Regarding the urban genre and electronics, there is a large amount of order in laser equipment, pyrotechnics, led screens, which are the latest trends in the most recent festivals.“, assured Rodolfo Vílchez, owner of a company that has worked with Master Live and Live Entertainment at different concerts.

In addition, he mentions that “in terms of brands, it is relative, there are artists who are sponsored by some brands, but you don’t always work only with them. Due to the limitations in the country, you don’t have a large number of them; so, sometimes you have to accommodate some other models while meeting the expectation”.

What drawbacks are there with stadiums in Peru?

“The spaces to carry out the events, we have to invent them or accommodate what already exists. Those that exist, such as the National Stadium or the San Marcos stadium, are not really prepared to receive large-scale events due to the income for logistics, basically the income for the public.“, says Gian Marco Núñez, a member oflive entertainmentwho assures that this happens in Lima, Trujillo and Arequipa.

The capacity of the National Stadium is 43,086. Photo: Andean

The real reason why Michael Jackson canceled his concert in Peru

“Many years ago, the possibility that michael jackson come to Peru and not only for the team, but for the structural issue, for the scenarios. In the 90s, the stage was being built with paint scaffolding, it was not what we have now. The producer discarded the show because he realized that they were building it that way, with poor material that was not going to support the technical material that the artist brought“, assured Rodolfo Vílchez. He found out about this event when working with the producer of the Black Eyed Peas, the same one who was going to bring the ‘King of Pop’ in those years.

Michael Jackson had to cancel his concert in Peru in 1993. Photo: wix.com

