The two Madrid clubs will close their first round facing each other this Sunday in what will be the first stake of the year for both. It is an interesting contest, given that the rojiblancos can overtake the rayistas in the table if they win, since they are one point above.
Atlético de Madrid and Rayo Vallecano are fighting for a place in the next Champions League. The former occupy the sixth place with 29 units, for the fourth with 30 of the seconds. They will meet for the 40th time in a duel historically dominated at the level of victories (21 vs 8) by the colchoneros, in addition to having 10 draws. Being the athletic fiefdom the scene of the meeting, there have been 13 local triumphs, three visitors (last in 2001) and four draws.
On which TV channel can I watch Atlético de Madrid – Rayo Vallecano?
In Spain It can be seen on Movistar LaLiga 2 from 4:15 p.m.
In Mexico It can be seen on Sky HD from 9:15 am.
ESPN will broadcast the match on Peru and Colombia (09: 15h), Venezuela (10:15 am) and Argentina (11:15 am).
In U.S can be seen on ESPN in the time bracket between The Angels (07: 15h) and New York (10:15 am).
How can I follow Atlético de Madrid – Rayo Vallecano in streaming?
In Spain It can be followed on the Movistar + website and app.
In Mexico can be seen on Blue To Go Video Everywhere.
In Latin America can be seen on Star +.
In U.S can be seen on ESPN +.
Where will Atlético de Madrid – Rayo Vallecano take place?
The stage of the meeting will be the Wanda Metropolitano, with capacity for 70,026 spectators. However, we will not be able to see the stadium full after the decision of the Ministry of Health, which will limit it to a maximum of 75%. The exact number of allowed capacity is 52,520 fans.
What was the last result between Atlético de Madrid and Rayo Vallecano?
The most recent confrontation between both teams was on February 16, 2019, on matchday 24 of LaLiga 2018-19, where the Vallecanos descended. On that occasion, the rojiblancos prevailed (0-1) in Vallecas thanks to a solitary goal from Antoine Griezmann as the last quarter of an hour of play approached.
ATHLETIC OF MADRID
The rojiblancos have lost their last four LaLiga games to RCD Mallorca (1-2), Real Madrid (2-0), Sevilla (2-1) and Granada (2-1). This bad run has led them to occupy sixth place in the table after having been third for several days.
It is the ninth best venue, having achieved 15 of the 24 possible points, together with Real Sociedad. He is the tenth highest scorer in front of his fans (12) together with Athletic Club and the third least fit (6), tying with the txuri-urdin.
Diego Pablo Simeone will not be able to count on José María Giménez, Stefan Savic, Sime Vrsaljko, Marcos Llorente, Joao Félix or Antoine Griezmann. In addition, it has Luis Suárez and Felipe Augusto warned, with four yellow cards.
VALLECANO RAY
The Rayistas have three wins in their last five games, with a draw and a loss along the way. Thanks to their last triumph, they got into a Champions League position. It should be noted that the only continental participation of the Madrilenians is the UEFA Cup 2000-01.
He is the fourth worst visitor in the competition, with five points out of 27 possible to date. He is also the fourth least scorer (7) together with Villarreal and the eighth from the bottom at the level of so many conceded (15).
Andoni Iraola will be able to count on all his footballers, but he will have Isi Palazón and Óscar Valentín awaiting him.
ATLÉTICO DE MADRID (1-3-1-4-2)
Jan Oblak – Mario Hermoso, Felipe Augusto, Geoffrey Kondogbia – Rodrigo De Paul – Renan Lodi, Thomas Lemar, Carrasco, Kieran Trippier – Luis Suárez, Ángel Correa
RAYO VALLECANO (1-4-2-3-1)
Stole Dimitrievski – Fran García, Alejandro Catena, Esteban Saveljich, Iván Balliu – Óscar Valentín, Santi Comesaña – Álvaro García, Óscar Trejo, Isi Palazón – Sergi Guardiola
The trends of both teams are not positive. In the case of Atlético de Madrid, they have sunk into a hole with four consecutive defeats, while Rayo Vallecano has only won in one of the nine trips. It is an important game to change dynamics, despite being close to the Champions League positions. We believe that Rayo Vallecano will manage to get a point.
Prediction: Atlético de Madrid 0 – 0 Rayo Vallecano
