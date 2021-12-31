Well, it did go fast, didn’t it? Just a few more hours until we close 2021 and enter 2022. Traditionally, we therefore present the list of the most read messages on TopGear of this year. In addition to a clearly increased interest in F1, we also discovered another clear trend: an insatiable appetite for knowledge. You wanted to know how, why and who. And sometimes true. For example, why do trucks lift wheels? What is the best way to keep a car cool? Why do cops touch the tailgate of a car?

There was also an undiminished interest in bargains at the Domains government auction, in which a fake Audi RS 6 clearly stood out. Below you can see the most read posts on TopGear in 2021. Do you have a pressing question that you want answered in 2022? Or have you spotted a bizarre second-hand car? Or do you already have the most spectacular car video of 2022? Don’t hesitate to send us a message via Facebook, Instagram or just by mail.

The fact that a motorhome is taxed favorably is nothing new and it is not unique to this Scania. But still, it remains striking: according to the seller you pay only 160 euros per quarter for this motorhome, which comes down to 53 euros per month. And that for a diesel of 12,290 kilos. Read the message.

The Dutch government sold this fake Audi RS 6. The connoisseur immediately sees that he is lacking in the wheel arches, but otherwise it seems to be a fairly successful conversion. Optical then. Even Domains Movable Affairs emphasizes that it really is a diesel car. Read the message.

It feels like an eternity ago, but every now and then it is quite warm in the Netherlands. The ADAC – the German counterpart of the ANWB – investigated a few methods to keep a car cool in the sun. Read the message.

A video from a company specializing in recovering stolen vehicles in South Africa has sparked interest. NoJack is the company of a former police officer, who felt that the police were falling short in solving car thefts. So he started a shift. But a service with AK-47s. Read the message.

Have you ever noticed that trucks often drive with two wheels (or one axle) in the air? Or that a set of wheels on the trailer does not match the rest? They are not spare wheels. Read the message.

Although highly entertaining, radio contact from both sides during the Abu Dhabi GP was not very sporty. It is not the first time a team principal has tried to pressure Masi during the race, so there is likely to be no contact between the race director and the teams next year. Read the message.

This anti-theft method from Toyota is called T-Mark. The dots don’t seem to do much until you look at them under a microscope — or a magnifying lens on your phone. Each dot has an identification number. Read the message.

Everything that has to do with F1 has been consumed like mad in recent weeks. Not surprising, since we have our first Dutch champion. It is rumored that Audi will soon announce its participation in F1. Read the message.

Not everyone liked the comparison between car spotters and owls. Just to be clear, that was a joke. This year we wrote a report about blue rollers on hectometre posts and the purpose of these rollers. Read the message.

This is one of those ‘now that you mention it’. We hadn’t noticed it before either, but if you watch videos of cars being stopped in America, the cop often touches the tailgate, or the taillight. This is not a superstition or a way to discharge the static – this is (or maybe was) part of their way of working. Read the message.