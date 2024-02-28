With interim coach (he has already been appointed Pablo Reppeto) and the obligation to come back to appease their crisis, Atlético Nacional will face this Wednesday in Medellín the second leg of Phase 2 of the Copa Libertadores, to which Nacional's Paraguayans arrive with the advantage after hitting the first blow in Asunción.

The 1-0 loss against Tricolor at the Defensores del Chaco stadium complicated the situation for the purslane team, fifteenth in the Colombian league with just eight points, and for coach Jhon Jairo Bodmer, who resigned on Friday for security reasons after receiving threats .

While they find Bodmer's successor, for the rematch at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, Juan Camilo, coach of the minor divisions of the green and white club, will be on the bench, who did not do well in the debut against La Equidad in Bogotá, where he suffered a 2-0 defeat in the Apertura Tournament.

Minute by minute

