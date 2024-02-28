In the month of December, the first preview of Grand Thef Auto VIone of the video games that has become the obsession of many players around the world, this despite the fact that Rockstar Games stated that production will be launched until 2025. And although there is still time for more advances to be released, interesting development information has been released, since apparently it is already in an important stage and for that reason a vital decision has been made.

As reported by the media Bloomberg, Rockstar Games It has increased its work efforts so that everything finishes developing on time, and that will mean that employees will have to go to the office five days a week with the aim that nothing will be leaked by “chance.” The message was sent to the workers by an email sent by Jenn Kolbe, head of distribution of the company.

With that in mind, it is possible that the decision was made due to what happened almost two years ago, as many images were leaked in the alpha phase, thus revealing that there would be two protagonists in the game, that was a long time before. of the arrival of your trailer. However, since there were no cinematics, they were not released to the networks.

Here is part of the statement:

Making these changes puts us in the best position to deliver the next Grand Theft Auto at the level of quality and polish we know it requires, along with a publishing roadmap that fits the scale and ambition of the game.

For their part, although they let us know that Grand Thet Auto VI It is already in the final stage, this may mean the first round, and now they will have to polish specific aspects that are detected by the beta testers, this so that the best possible experience is delivered when it is launched on the market. So we may not know much about it until we have a fixed date, and that could be until December of this year. 2024this to coincide with the release of the teaser.

Remember that GTA VI will be launched for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2025.

Via: Bloomberg

Editor's note: The truth is I don't blame them for wanting to keep every detail protected, given that it is a fairly important video game. So, it will be better to have few details until it is finally launched on the market, the surprise factor is always appreciated.