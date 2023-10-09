National Athletic He did not wait for the current championship to end to make a radical decision in his coaching staff.

(Also read: Jhon Bodmer: this is the new coach of Atlético Nacional)

The purslane team made the decision to dispense with Brazilian coach William Amaral, who had taken over after the departure of Paulo Autuori.

Photo: Twitter: @nacionaloficial

At the head of the team is Jhon Jairo Bodmer. “With this wonderful opportunity and great expectations, I know what Atlético Nacional means and I am convinced of achieving great things with this institution,” Bodmer told the green club’s channels.

“The new strategist has experience with international players, as well as promising footballers, which fits perfectly with the institutional sports idea,” says Nacional in a statement.

Bodmer has 14 years of coaching experience. He began in technical direction in the lower divisions of the Expreso Rojo soccer club.

Jhon Bodmer resigned from Jaguares on March 14. He left the team in 17th place. See also The millionaire for which the brave bar of Atlético Nacional is fighting

For the 2016 season the club changes its name for legal reasons and its headquarters again, being reborn as Tigres FC and the boards decide to ratify Bodmer. With Tigres he achieved promotion to the first division.

He has also directed Jaguars and Valledupar. He had been hired at Nacional in principle to take charge of the minor divisions.

“I like purposeful teams that are productive and I will look for an intense team in search of results with good play,” added the coach.

He is the third National coach in this year 2023, with Autuori and Amaral. But last year the team had four coaches: Alejandro Restrepo, Hernán Darío Herrera, Pedro Sarmiento and Paulo Autuori

Atlético Nacional is currently classified in the home runs with 27 points and in fourth position. Their next match will be the classic against Medellín.

The defeat on date 16 against Unión Magdalena was decisive for the leadership to make the decision to make this change in the technical direction.

Nacional, despite being classified at this time, does not convince with its irregular play, to the point that there is a distancing with the fans who have come to the stadium in fewer numbers.

SPORTS

More sports news