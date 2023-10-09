Violinist Andre Rieu and jazz drummer Han Bennink received an Edison Oeuvre Prize on Monday in the Classical and Jazz categories respectively for their musical achievements. The important music prizes were awarded in the AFAS Theater in Leusden. Earlier this year it was announced that the band Kensington had won an Edison Oeuvre Prize in the Pop category.

“For more than thirty years, Rieu has been winning new hearts for classical music worldwide,” an independent jury judged the violinist, whom they called “a global phenomenon.” “Does Rieu begin for many people on a journey of discovery through the age-old jungle of classical music? Which can”.

The jury says about Han Bennink that he is “invaluable” for Dutch jazz. “Bennink knows how to transform almost anything into a percussion instrument. He is now 81, but he still approaches music with childlike enthusiasm,” says the jury report.

The Edison Music Prizes have been awarded since 1960 in the jazz, classical and pop categories and are considered the most prestigious prizes in the music world. Last year, Guus Meeuwis (pop), Dick de Graaf (jazz) and Robert Holl (classical) received the Edison Oeuvre Prize