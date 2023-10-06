Historic debut of National Athletic in the 2023 Conmebol Libertadores Women’s Cup: the Purslanes devastated their first rival, Caracas FC of Venezuela, in an attractive match played at the Pascual Guerrero stadium in Cali: 3-0.

It was magic and football from Atlético Nacional, under the leadership of Yoreli Rincónthe ’10’ who had an assist and a goal.

Precisely, Yoreli got together with Manuela González, for the Venezuelan to score 1-0 after 37 minutes of play. Nice play and better definition.

It didn’t take long for Nacional to extend the lead. At 41′, Daniela Montoya She advanced from the right, from the outside to the inside, looked up and took a powerful shot to beat goalkeeper Jaimar Castillo. Great goal for 2-0!

Atlético Nacional vs. Caracas.

Nacional had no problems managing the match. On the contrary, he always attacked and went for more.

At minute 79 came the final touch for the purslane magicians: Yoreli Rincón, from a free kick, scored a gem of a goal to seal the victory and make the score 3-0.

FUTBOLRED EDITORIAL

