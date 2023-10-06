Russian president says other countries, such as India and South Africa, should also have more protagonism

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, defended this Thursday (5.Oct.2023) that Brazil have a permanent seat on the UN Security Council (United Nations).

The Russian leader also cited India and South Africa as global actors without representation proportional to their relevance and defended the expansion of Brics, a group currently formed by the 4 countries plus China and which will have 6 new members from 2024.

The statement was made during a forum in Moscow to discuss the multipolarity of global geopolitics. When asked about changes in international politics since the creation of the UN, after the end of World War II (1939-1945), Putin he said be necessary “adapt to current demands and global evolution”.

“In this context, it is clear that the UN Security Council must admit countries that play an important role in world affairs and that, due to their potential, have the necessary capacity and influence to resolve crucial international issues”said the Russian president.

He then cited Brazil, highlighting that the Brazilian population is “huge” and that the country is going through a “colossal growth of influence”. Putin also mentioned India and South Africa as countries that should have greater weight in decision-making on the international agenda.

The Security Council, however, can only be reformed if its 5 permanent members (USA, Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom) vote unanimously.

When talking about Brics, Putin said he was “happy” with the expansion of the block and called the process “positive”.

“Now, we are moving forward with expansion and increasing the number of members of the organization. From my perspective, this is of great importance as it reflects the growth of influence and, more significantly, the willingness to adopt a format that does not impose obligations or restrictions, but instead lays the groundwork for finding compromises and resolving issues that are in the interest of all participating countries.”he added.

The expansion was announced in August by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa during the 15th BRICS summit, held in Johannesburg (South Africa). He was accompanied by Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (Brazil), Xi Jinping (China), Narendra Modi (India) and Sergey Lavrov (Russia). At risk of being arrested, Putin participated via video conference.

Here are the 6 countries that will join the group from January 2024:

Argentina;

Saudi Arabia;

Egypt;

United Arab Emirates;

Ethiopia;

Will.

Russia will assume the presidency of BRICS from next year. It will be the first time that the summit will be held with the participation of new members of the organization.

“We have a plan to hold 200 events within the scope of Brics over the course of a year. I am certain that this effort will generate significant positive results, further strengthening an organization that is gaining increasing influence and power,” he said.

“This evolution will undoubtedly bring benefits both to the organization’s members and to the international community as a whole”concluded Putin.