On date 6 of group E of the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League tournament, Atlético de Madrid will face Lazio, in a match with little at stake taking into account that both matches have already qualified for the next stage, although They must determine which team will be first and which second.
Atlético de Madrid celebrated Simeone's 100th game leading the club in the Champions League with a 3-1 victory in Rotterdam against Feyenoord, which also qualified both the Spanish team and Lazio for the round of 16, leaving Feyenoord and Celtic relegated. . We review the previous one.
In which stadium is Atlético de Madrid vs Lazio played?
Date: Wednesday December 13
Location: Madrid Spain
Stadium: Metropolitan Cívitas
Schedule: 21:00 in Spain, 17:00 in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 16:00 in Bolivia and Venezuela and 15:00 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru
Referee: Serdar Gözübüyük
VAR: Mark Fritz
How can you watch Atlético de Madrid vs Lazio?
In South America the match can be watched through the ESPN signal.
In Spain it can be seen through Movistar Champions League
What is the latest news from Atlético de Madrid?
On Sunday, Atlético added 17 consecutive victories in the League at home by defeating Almería 2-1, thanks to early goals from Álvaro Morata and Ángel Correa. Pablo Barrios was injured against Feyenoord on matchday five and underwent surgery for a meniscus tear that will keep him off the field for several months, while Reinildo Mandava continues to recover after the anterior cruciate ligament injury.
Thomas Lemar was replaced in the 43rd minute in Atlético's 3-0 defeat at Valencia on September 16 and will not return until March due to a ruptured Achilles tendon.
What is the latest news from Lazio?
Lazio could not go beyond 1-1 in Verona on Saturday, despite taking the lead in the first half through Mattia Zaccagni. The Roman club has 21 points after 15 rounds of Serie A. Luis Alberto missed the win against Genoa due to a quadriceps injury, but played the 90 minutes on Saturday, while defender Nicolò Casale also played the 90 minutes on weekend, in his first game since matchday three due to a quadriceps injury.
Possible alignments
Atletico Madrid: Oblak, Llorente, Savic, Witsel, Hermoso, Lino, De Paul, Koke, Griezmann, Morata and Correa
lazio: Provedel, Lazzari, Casale, Mario Gila, Marusic, Guendouzi, Rovella, Luis Alberto, Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni.
Forecast
Atlético Madrid will win 2 to 0, with a goal from Griezmann and another from Correa.
