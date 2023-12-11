The original creators of Jet Set Radio are involved with the series' new games announced last week.

In Sega Sammy's most recent financial report, the company revealed plans to revive many of its legacy franchises – which were described by chief operating officer Shuji Utsumi as “a kind of Treasure Island.” Publisher Sega then confirmed a flurry of projects planned for various retro series – including Jet Set Radio, Crazy Taxi, and Streets of Rage – during The Game Awards.

Speaking to Washington PostSega's chief operating officer Shuji Utsumi said the original's concept was “advanced” but audiences were more open-minded now – and that now was a “good time where people can appreciate all kinds of concepts.”



Sega's trailer for The Game Awards.Watch on YouTube

Utsumi also said the company wants to “show edginess and a rebellious mindset” in bringing back its older series, in a similar way to how Sega's Dreamcast was seen as the “alternative” option to its competitor PlayStation 1.

In Sega's reveal during The Game Awards, the company teased it intends to revive “more” series, but gave no clues as to what else we might see brought back. Utsumi didn't rule out Virtua Fighter when asked by The Washington Post, and said the company is “evaluating [the series] “right now.”

“Virtua Fighter doesn't use so many tricks, special moves like in Street Fighter, it's very realistic,” he said, and making the game “more dramatic” is something Sega is working on.