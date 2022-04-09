Madrid (AFP)

Atletico Madrid is in danger of not reaching the Champions League next season, after falling 1-0 to its host Real Mallorca, becoming just a point away from the fifth Real Betis, who won 2-1 away to Cadiz in the 31st stage of the Spanish Football League. .

The capital’s team froze at 57 points in fourth place, equal with Barcelona III, who played two fewer games, and failed to catch up with Seville, the second winner, on Friday against Granada.

Atletico Madrid is only a point ahead of the fifth Betis, seven games before the end of the season, knowing that it will host Real Madrid, the leaders, who will play later with its guest, Getafe, in the capital’s derby in the 35th stage and Seville in the penultimate stage.

Atletico played the match and thought on Wednesday when it hosts Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-final second leg, after losing the first leg 0-1 in England.

Kosovar Vedat Muriki scored the game’s only goal in the 68th minute from a penalty kick in the top left corner of the Slovenian goalkeeper Jan Oblak’s goal.

For his part, Mallorca raised its score to 29 points and got out of the relegation zone and is now a point away from the first position in danger, which is occupied by Cadiz.

Real Betis, seeking to snatch the Champions League ticket, scored their second victory in a row, with a late victory over its host Cadiz, who advanced through Ivan Alejo (58).

However, the Andalusian club equalized with the goal of Christian Teo (78), before deciding the three points through a penalty kick by Borja Iglesias (85).