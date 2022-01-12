The relationship between Luis Suárez and Atlético de Madrid is more than frayed, last year, both parties lived a paradise together reaching the league title, however, this season, at least the first semester of it, everything has changed for both In parts, the Uruguayan is not happy with some of Simeone’s decisions, while the club has stopped receiving a transcendental scoring quota from the former Barcelona.
It seems that the forward is already thinking about his future with his retirement plan within the MLS, possibly in Miami, while in Spain they say that Atlético already plans the next season without Luis Suárez in the squad and they are very clear about the player that they will search the market to fill the gap that the Uruguayan will leave.
The colchoneros want Serbian Dusan Vlahovic to replace Luis at all costs and will seek to fight for his signing in the summer market, a move that will not be easy, since the outstanding scorer of Serie A interests several of the best teams in the Furthermore, Fiorentina expects to enter up to 80 million euros for the young ‘9’, being that Atlético de Madrid will have to make a great effort to add Dusan.
