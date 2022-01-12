The shooting incident took place just after 4 p.m. “It was a prisoner from the Netherlands, but his exact status is unknown,” says Kristof Aerts of the public prosecutor’s office in Antwerp. “The man had left Breda and then drove in the direction of our country.”
The Dutch police informed the Belgian colleagues. The car eventually stopped in Sint-Lenaarts and a shooting followed there. The man died as a result. The exact circumstances are still under investigation.
