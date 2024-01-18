You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Atlético de Madrid vs. Real Madrid.
Atlético de Madrid vs. Real Madrid.
The Colchonero team won at home and continues ahead in the tournament.
Atlético de Madrid qualified for the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey by beating Real Madrid 4-2 in extra time this Thursday, taking revenge for the defeat suffered in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup.
A goal from Samuel Lino put Atlético ahead (39), but Jan Oblak scored into his own goal (45+1) making it 1-1, before Álvaro Morata made it 2-1 (57) and Joselu made it 2- 2 (82), which sent the game to overtime. Over there Antoine Griezmann (100) and Rodrigo Riquelme (119) gave their team the pass.
