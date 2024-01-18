Real Madrid's return to Spain after triumphing in the Spanish Super Cup played in Saudi Arabia, in which they ended up beating FC Barcelona in the final by a result of 4-1, thus lifting the first title of the season for Ancelotti's team. After the euphoria, the merengue team faced the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey again against Atlético de Madrid, full of optimism and with great dynamics. However, the match finally ended with the victory of the Colchonero team by a result of 4-2 and the elimination of Ancelotti's team from the Copa del Rey.
From here on, the white team now faces several very important matches in LaLiga, with the aim of continuing to add good results that keep them at the top of the standings. Thus, we bring you the next matches that Ancelotti's team will have to face.
Having successfully completed their participation in the Spanish Super Cup after lifting the trophy, and after playing the second derby in a week, Ancelotti's men will return to action in the domestic championship facing the bottom team. Remember that matchday 20 for Real Madrid will be played later due to having played the Super Cup.
After the duel against the bottom team, the white team will travel to Las Palmas to face the Canaries, who are having a great season and this is demonstrated by their position in the standings. After the overwhelming 3-0 victory in the last LaLiga match against Villarreal, the Canary Islands team is confident that they can still aspire for more in this league.
The Coliseum, Getafe's stadium, will host the match postponed due to the Spanish Super Cup. The two Madrid teams, each within their possibilities, are completing an enviable season. The Bordalás team is only six points away from European competitions, competing at a high level and with players who are making a difference, such as Greenwood or Mayoral, second top scorer in the competition tied with Álvaro Morata.
The third derby in less than a month takes us this time to the Santiago Bernabéu to experience an exciting match in which the two teams will try to hit the table in the domestic competition. Ancelotti's team will aim to stay at the top of the table, while Cholo's team will seek to get back into the fight for LaLiga, so expect another real great game.
Matchday 24 of LaLiga will bring us an exciting match between the two teams that are at the top of the standings. After the first leg in which Real Madrid won by a result of 0-3, which does not reflect the situation of the teams since there is no such difference in the classification, Michel's team will go to the Santiago Bernabéu with desire for revenge and to snatch three points that will allow them to remain in the noble zone of the table.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Almeria
|
January 21st
|
16:15 ESP, 12:15 ARG, 09:15 MX
|
The league
|
DAZN LaLiga
|
The Palms
|
January 28
|
18:30 ESP, 13:30 ARG, 11:30 MX
|
The league
|
To be confirmed
|
Getafe
|
February 1st
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
The league
|
To be confirmed
|
Atlético de Madrid
|
February 4
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
The league
|
To be confirmed
|
Girona
|
February 11th
|
17:00 ESP, 13:00 ARG, 10:00 MX
|
The league
|
To be confirmed
#calendar #Real #Madrid39s #games #Atlético #Madrid #Copa #del #Rey
Leave a Reply