Atlético Bucaramanga: Dayro Moreno and 9 other players leave the team

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Dimayor – Vizzor Image
Dayro Moreno.
‘Bolillo’ Gomez, coach, also leaves the club.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
November 30, 2022, 11:44 AM
the leopard club confirmed on Tuesday night that ten players from his squad, including striker Dayro Moreno and the archer Camilo Cheverra, they will leave the club for next year. Also, on the morning of this Wednesday, the club released another statement confirming the rumors about the coach’s departure.Bolillo’ Gomez of the club and all its work team.
Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo would have a new and exotic destination: he would play with a Colombian.
The statement published the morning of Wednesday ensures that the coach’s decision to dispense with his position is due to non-conformity on the part of the fans, as well as discomfort from the managers.
the comments of non-conformity from fans were decisive in abandoning the project
“The decision made by the Antioquia coach and his coaching staff are a consequence of the discomfort caused by a sector of the bar in recent days. Likewise, the non-conformist comments expressed by some fans and the insults against the new coaching staff were decisive in abandoning the sports project,” the statement said.
For its part, the club also acknowledged that it regrets the ‘Bolillo’ decision, and is already looking for a coach for next season, the statement added.
The negative reactions of the fans did not wait after the confirmation of the rumors about the departure of the 10 players and even worse, of their star, Dayro Moreno.
Incredible to let Chaverra and Dayro go, together they were at least 50% of the team
“Incredible to let Chaverra and Dayro go, together they were at least 50% of the team”, “this new project still has neither head nor tail… until when?” and now that they have it, they let it go, thank you very much Dayro and sorry for this directive that the club has”, were some of the reactions of the fans to the decision.
They left Gustavo Torres and James Aguirre in the team and they let Chaverra and Dayro go 😶? This new project still has neither head nor tail… until when?
— Mario Jácome (@MJacomeOficial) November 29, 2022
The club assured that it has already started working on the selection of the new technical director, and hopes to have a good sports project for next year and thus comply with the annoying fans who are now demanding the departure of the director.
SANTIAGO PINZON GIRALDO
SPORTS WRITING
More sports news
November 30, 2022, 11:44 AM
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Atlético #Bucaramanga #Dayro #Moreno #players #leave #team
Leave a Reply