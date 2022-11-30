Atlético Bucaramanga: Dayro Moreno and 9 other players leave the team

the leopard club confirmed on Tuesday night that ten players from his squad, including striker Dayro Moreno and the archer Camilo Cheverra, they will leave the club for next year. Also, on the morning of this Wednesday, the club released another statement confirming the rumors about the coach’s departure.Bolillo’ Gomez of the club and all its work team.

The statement published the morning of Wednesday ensures that the coach’s decision to dispense with his position is due to non-conformity on the part of the fans, as well as discomfort from the managers.

the comments of non-conformity from fans were decisive in abandoning the project

“The decision made by the Antioquia coach and his coaching staff are a consequence of the discomfort caused by a sector of the bar in recent days. Likewise, the non-conformist comments expressed by some fans and the insults against the new coaching staff were decisive in abandoning the sports project,” the statement said.

For its part, the club also acknowledged that it regrets the ‘Bolillo’ decision, and is already looking for a coach for next season, the statement added.

The negative reactions of the fans did not wait after the confirmation of the rumors about the departure of the 10 players and even worse, of their star, Dayro Moreno.

Incredible to let Chaverra and Dayro go, together they were at least 50% of the team

“Incredible to let Chaverra and Dayro go, together they were at least 50% of the team”, “this new project still has neither head nor tail… until when?” and now that they have it, they let it go, thank you very much Dayro and sorry for this directive that the club has”, were some of the reactions of the fans to the decision.

They left Gustavo Torres and James Aguirre in the team and they let Chaverra and Dayro go 😶? This new project still has neither head nor tail… until when? — Mario Jácome (@MJacomeOficial) November 29, 2022

The club assured that it has already started working on the selection of the new technical director, and hopes to have a good sports project for next year and thus comply with the annoying fans who are now demanding the departure of the director.

SANTIAGO PINZON GIRALDO

SPORTS WRITING

