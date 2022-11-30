Zelig 2022: previews and comedians of The best of…, 30 November

Tonight, Wednesday 30 November 2022, at 21.40 (approximately) the fourth and final episode of Zelig 2022 (the best of…) will be broadcast on Canale 5. Conducting once again Vanessa Incontrada and Claudio Bisio who will welcome new and old generation comedians on the stage of the Arcimboldi theater in Milan. Six live shows are planned – scheduled for 7 and 8, 11 and 12 and 16 and 17 November 2022 – which will then be reassembled for a series of prime time broadcasts on Canale 5 (we are talking about three, perhaps four, episodes) . But let’s see together all the advances in detail.

Previews (comedians and cast)

What are the comedians of Zelig 2022? The formula is the same as last year, the large lineups of each event will involve the best-known and most acclaimed faces of Italian comedy and various new talents who have stood out in the Zelig laboratories. On stage, among others, we will see the Magician Forest, Ale & Franz, Teresa Mannino, Maurizio Lastrico, Anna Maria Barbera, Max Angioni, Leonardo Manera, Raul Cremona, Federica Ferrero, Vincenzo Comunale and Carlo Amleto.

Streaming and TV

Where to see the fourth and final episode of Zelig 2022 (the best of…) on live TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight, Wednesday 9 November 2022, at 9.40 pm. Not just tv. It will be possible to see or review the various episodes in streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to follow the show on PCs, tablets and smartphones via an internet connection.