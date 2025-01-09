



Atlético de Madrid has added its voice to the wave of complaints against the resolution adopted by the Higher Sports Council in the Dani Olmo case, and like other clubs such as Valladolid or Las Palmas, it criticizes a decision that, the red and white club affirms in a statement, “puts the current system in danger, questioning the rules of the game.”

In the note, Atlético expresses its deep concern that the economic control of the League is being questioned. Remember that the Sports Law, promoted by the current Government, includes and protects this format. “The economic control of La Liga has been the main tool that has managed to turn our football into a solvent sector, a process admired internationally.”

The statement from the mattress club follows the line of what was expressed this Thursday morning by Javier Tebas. The president of the employers’ association, who attacked Real Madrid for its silence on this matter, is seeking the support of the rest of the teams in the championship.

«Our club, like all members of the League until this resolution, have been complying with the rules of economic control and we will continue to respect them. In fact, in order to be able to compete at the level that we have been doing in recent years, we have decided to carry out different capital increases, despite the enormous effort that this entails,” continues the Atlético text. «This government intervention creates a very dangerous precedent, since it opens the doors to breaking the rules and making the serious mistakes of the past. Without clear and equal rules for everyone, there is no fair competition possible.