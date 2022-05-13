Athletics Wind and sand dust clutter Topi Raitanen’s obstacle course in Doha – “The gang is coughing next door”

Peters in Grenada threw a stunning series spearheaded with an arc over 93 meters.

Topi Raitasen the opening race of the season in the 3,000-meter hurdles remained modest. Raitanen recorded a time of 8.38.75 in the Doha Diamond League, when his record is 8.16.57. Raitanen’s ranking was 11th.

The number one obstacle was Morocco winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics Soufiane El Bakkali, who won in Doha on 8.09.66. El Bakkali had to be really tight for Ethiopia Lamecha Girma lost to him only a hundredth of a second.

The Doha event was marked by a strong wind that helped some of the species, disrupted others, and knocked out the men’s show race. The 30-degree heat also brought its own challenge, especially to endurance sports.

“It was a full day. The wind was strong and there was sand dust in the air. He felt it in his lungs himself, and now hears the gang next to him coughing. Already in the warm-up I felt sand dust in my eyes, but the run did not stop there. ”

“Now I didn’t have a good foot, and I didn’t get any help with breathing, so to speak, and Raitanen said in a statement from the Sports Federation after the race.

Raitanen’s next 3,000-meter hurdles race will take place in Ostrava at the end of May. Before that, he will run a smooth 3,000 meters in Lahti on May 25.

Men the spear was seen in a really high level of competition for Grenada Anderson Peters threw to victory with a score of 93.07. The winning result came in the last throw and took the Grenadian to all-time rankings fifth.

Peters, who won World Championship gold in Doha in Doha, also snatched more than 90 meters with his fifth throw as the spear flew to score 90.19. The shortest throw in Peters ’stunning series was 85.75 meters. He improved his record by almost six meters.

Second place went to the Czech Republic Jakub Vadlejch with a high score of 90.88. Germany’s Julian Weber was third with a score of 86.09. The spear race was thrown in a strong headwind.

The Doha race opened the Diamond League season. The next race in the No. 1 Athletics Tour is in Birmingham on May 21st. This season’s tour includes 13 races.

The men’s race could not be jumped due to the strong wind. Among other things, the Swedish star Armand Duplantisin was scheduled to begin its outdoor season on Friday in Doha. Swedish Broadcasting Corporation According to SVT the competition is scheduled to be held indoors on Saturday.