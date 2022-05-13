Xavier Aquino was once again the victim of negative expressions from the sky-blue fans at the Azteca Stadium during the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2022 tournament of Liga MX, the former cement player is not tolerated by the fans, after in 2020 in a tournament friendly would mock the team for their title drought at the time.
So this time they had the opportunity, they booed him every time he touched the ball, because he lost the love and respect of the fans who came to admire him at some point.
With this situation, at the end of the game with a 0-1 advantage for the visitors, the native of Oaxaca responded to the cement fans who criticized him for his unfortunate statements at that time.
Thus, the former player of the Machine recalled his feelings towards the team and mentioned that everything could be a misunderstanding.
“Nothing happens. They play their game, I mine. I’m very happy to be in Tigres. I have great affection for them, I think that some things could have been misunderstood there at some point, but inside I know what I feel for the club, I know what I feel for this institution and for all the people who supported me. I don’t hold a grudge against them, if they want to boo me perfect, I don’t ask them to support me either because I’m on another team and I’m very happy there,” he said.
The confrontation between the felines and the light blue will take place next Sunday from the field of the University Stadium, a commitment to which the team commanded by John Reynoso He will arrive at a disadvantage and forced to convert at least two goals to stay alive in the tournament.
