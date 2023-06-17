Athletics | The Finnish team ran the longest relay time in 49 years: the World Cup place is close

Finland’s 4x400m relay team secures a place at the World Championships with the Diamond League’s top success.

16.6. 22:12

Bislet In the Diamond League in Oslo, we saw a strong Finnish performance in the relay of the track circuit. Milja Thureson, Aino Pulkkinen, Ella Räsänen and Mette Baas finished third in Finland’s second best time of all time with 3:29.65. Finland’s record, which achieved European silver in 1979, is 3.25.7.

A successful run puts Finland in a good position for the World Championships in Budapest in August. The eight best relay teams of the 2022 World Championships and the next eight best based on the results will qualify for the Games. After the run in Oslo, Finland is in 16th place.

“Tactically, a really good run. Many teams wanted to wedge hard at 200 meters to get a good position there for the replacement place. We decided to start slowly, and the runners were all strong at the end,” said the coach of the Finnish team, Petra Stenman, in the press release of the Finnish Sports Association.

Finland According to the sports association, the team’s Osuusats were Thureson 53.5, Pulkkinen 52.1, Räsänen 52.9 and anchor Baas 51.1. In Oslo, the Finnish team did not run Viivi Lehikoinen and Katrina Wrightwhose presence would likely strengthen the team.

The next time the Finnish relay team will compete in Oulu on July 8.