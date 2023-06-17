publisher3i

06/16/2023 – 4:14 pm

The massive presence of artificial intelligence in the market and in the media belies the fact that there is a lot of interesting stuff in the investment world that has nothing to do with AI. One of them is The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT). That’s right: the centenary Goodyear, founded in 1898.

It went almost unnoticed, but last month, Elliott Investment Management, one of the largest North American investment managers, acquired 10% of GT and became one of the main shareholders of the company. Elliott is especially known for its corporate activism. The manager usually acquires a significant stake in the capital of invested companies and exerts her influence to transform the way they are managed. She specializes in identifying value add opportunities, that is, companies with low profitability that, with a few management changes, could become quite profitable. It would be more or less like buying something worth R$ 1 for 20 cents and changing the management until the 20 cents become, in fact, R$ 1. In the case of GT, Elliott indicates that, if its recommendations are followed , the value of the share can more than triple.

Elliott believes that, firstly, it is necessary to recover the company’s profit margin, which is currently the lowest in the industry, through a complete review of the expense structure and a complete redesign of the brand and distribution strategies. The manager also believes that there is an important amount of capital trapped and underused in the distribution network. This capital, if monetized, would bring significant balance sheet slack, reducing indebtedness and allowing for more flexibility. The sale of the retail stores could bring more than $4 per share of capital to the company. To give you an idea of ​​how significant this amount is, before Elliott’s announcement, GT shares were trading at around $10.

Implementing these measures requires a management shock. The process would begin with the appointment of five new members to the Board, triggering a cultural change and helping rebuild credibility after years of negative surprises in numbers.

Goodyear is the largest tire manufacturer in the US. It is a leader in research and development and is the industry’s most recognized brand among North American consumers. There are 125 years of history, from supplying tires to the Ford T, going through the two great wars and putting its products to run even on the Moon, as part of the Apollo 14 mission. In other words: the hardest part has already been done.

As the saying goes, though, the devil is in the details. The path seems clear, but carrying out so many changes in such a traditional company is not something simple. It takes time and it may not work. But activist investors, in general, are patient and have the stomach for this kind of risk.

Although artificial intelligence seems to emerge as a solution for almost any type of business, here it would be an unattractive idea. There’s a choice between execution and imagination: Changing Goodyear’s trajectory requires execution — AI projects require imagination. We know that imagination sells more than execution. That’s why stories like Goodyear’s will be hidden, but they will be there for the keen observers and can be quite lucrative. It’s worth paying attention.

Norberto Zaiet is an economist, former CEO of Banco Pine and founder of Picea Value Investors, in New York. write to for CASH every two weeks
























