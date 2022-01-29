Athletics Simo Lipsanen jumped fourth in Germany – “He was prevented from making a harder result”

Reetta Hurske finished third in Karlsruhe with her record.

Finnish tricycle Simo Lipsanen flashed his winter condition in Karlsruhe, Germany, when he jumped fourth in Friday’s late-night race. Lipsanen scored 16.71 in the fifth round, which was his best. At second, he stretched to 16.55.

Greek Andreas Pantazis won with a score of 16.79. Azerbaijan Nazim Babayev (16.76) was second and German Max Hess (16.73) third, so Lipsanen was well involved in the top fight.

Finland According to a statement from the Finnish Sports Federation (SUL), Lipsanen did not make it to the sixth round in Karlsruhe because the rules of next summer’s Diamond League were used in the competition.

After the fifth round, only the top three will get a jump permit for the final round. According to SUL, the rule has changed since last year so that the list of results for the top three will no longer be decided on the basis of the results of the sixth round alone, as in last year’s Diamond League.

SUL’s triple jump coach Tuomas Sallinen regretted the use of the top three rules in the press release, as the upstart Lipsanen race was cut off after only five laps.

“For Simo, this was a very good upswing race. Thanks to the rule rules, now he was prevented from making a harder result and even seeking to make a profit, ”Sallinen opened in the press release.

More jumps would have given an extra feel to the race platform.

“There was a so-called bouncy platform here, where you had to jump to get a feel.”

The Finnish record of Lipsanen’s outdoor tracks, 17.14, representing Lappeenranta Sports Men’s, was set in July 2017. His jumps lasted better in the hall than on Friday, the last time in 2019, when he measured 16.98 in the hall SE.

Reetta Hurske opened his race season handsomely as he ran third in the 60-meter fencing. Hurske ran a record of 7.96 in the final, and already in the first round he clocked 7.98.

In Finland’s all-time 60-meter fence hall statistics, only SE’s 7.91 holder is ahead of Hurske Nooralotta Neziri, who remained in the opening rounds in Karlsruhe after running 8.20.

“I told Nooralota before the race that now anything can come between the record and 8.10. I knew from the workouts that I was in good shape, but the first race of the race season is always difficult. I don’t remember when I would have been so excited before the race, ”Hurske said in a press release.

Hurske also fell below the World Cup halls in March.

“You could go there if the run starts to go a little better,” Hurske said.

Neziri was sixth in the opening round. A time comparison of 8.12 was required for the finals.

“The game was actually over as soon as the gun slammed shut. Somehow I just slipped away. I was probably left with a tenth of a second. 60-meter fences are the kind of species where such differences are not captured, ”Neziri said in a statement.

A high jumper also competed in Karlsruhe Ella Junnila. He was fifth after crossing in 184. Attempts from a height of 188 failed.