Melbourne (AFP)

Once again, the Russian Daniil Medvedev wants to play the role of a mudder against his veteran Spanish rival, Rafael Nadal, who is seeking to win his twenty-first title in the Grand Slam “record”, when they meet in the final of the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam in tennis, tomorrow ” Sunday”.

Medvedev had previously mastered this role, when he denied Serbian Novak Djokovic his twenty-first major title, and the record for the number of titles in which he is equal with Nadal in particular and Roger Federer, when he defeated the Serbian by three clean sets in the final of Flushing Meadows last September. .

The Russian commented on his upcoming assignment, saying: “It’s a great competition, I’m happy to have the opportunity again to stop someone from writing history.”

The 25-year-old Medvedev, who reached the Australian Open final for the second year in a row, after falling in the final against Djokovic in the last edition, said: “It is just that I am fully focused to do my job, of course, and I am not lying, I am fully aware of what he seeks. Rafa, and realizing what Novak was also up to.”

And he said about his upcoming meeting with Nadal: “I think it will be a big battle, maybe a physical one. Rafa always seeks long exchanges to exhaust his opponent, but I like that too.”

He added, “We are all aware that Rafa will compete until the last breath, and it is the same for me,” noting that “I have to play at my best level in order to win.”

Medvedev’s path was not paved with roses to reach the final, because he overcame the feisty Australian Kyrgios in front of the local crowd, and then suffered a lot against the immersed American Maxim Cressi, and Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, who had the match-setting ball in his favor without being able to exploit it, before he tamed Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semi-finals.

As for Nadal, he reached the final of a Grand Slam tournament for the twenty-ninth time in his career and the sixth in Australia. He commented on his confrontation with Medvedev by saying: “I will face one of the toughest competitors in this tournament in the final.”

Nadal overcame a severe injury to his left leg that kept him out of action since last August, and then contracted the Corona virus in late December, while participating in an exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi.

He commented on this by saying: “A month and a half ago, I did not know if I could participate in this tournament, and here I am in the final. I have to thank life for that.”

In addition to the possibility of the 35-year-old Nadal breaking the number of titles in the Grand Slam tournaments, he will also become, if he is crowned the second player in the history of the game since the adoption of the professional system in 1968, and the fourth in history to achieve at least two titles in the four Grand Slams, an achievement he achieved Djokovic last year, when he won the Roland Garros Championship for the second time in his career.

Nadal outperforms Medvedev in the four meetings that brought them together so far, with three victories, including the 2019 Flushing Meadows final, against one loss.