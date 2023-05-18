Friday, May 19, 2023
Athletics | Silja Kosonen scored the best domestic result in moukari – “It feels like it was the best ever”

May 18, 2023
Silja Kosonen threw a result of 72.81 in Vantaa.

Moukari throw WC and EC finalist Silja Kosonen on Thursday in Hakunila, Vantaa, improved the domestic top result of the season to 72.81. The result is the second best in Kosonen’s career. He fell short of his record from two years ago by 62 cents.

Kosonen threw a great series in Hakunila, where the worst result was 69.70. He crossed 70 meters with his four throws.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever thrown such a smooth series. It feels like it was the best ever”, Kosonen assessed the competition in the Sports Association’s press release.

Kosonen has just returned from the camp in Tenerife to Finland.

“There were relaxed throws and the punt went well,” Kosonen said.

Suvi Koskinen was the second SE woman in the competition and recovering from an illness Krista Tervo third with results under 70 meters.

Aaron Kangas won the men’s competition with a score of 72.49.

