Athletics | Rasmus Vehmaa opened Finland’s medal account in Israel with European Championship silver

Finland Rasmus Vehmaa18, has won silver in the 110m hurdles at the European Under-20 Athletics Championships in Jerusalem, Israel.

Vehmaa’s time of 13.23 is the Finnish record for under-20s. Austria won the competition Enzo Diesslwho beat Vehmaa’s time by 0.11 seconds.

The medal was Finland’s first in the ongoing under-20 European Championships.