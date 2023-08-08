Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Athletics | Rasmus Vehmaa opened Finland’s medal account in Israel with European Championship silver

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 8, 2023
in World Europe
Rasmus Vehmaa’s time was the Finnish record for under-20s.

Finland Rasmus Vehmaa18, has won silver in the 110m hurdles at the European Under-20 Athletics Championships in Jerusalem, Israel.

Vehmaa’s time of 13.23 is the Finnish record for under-20s. Austria won the competition Enzo Diesslwho beat Vehmaa’s time by 0.11 seconds.

The medal was Finland’s first in the ongoing under-20 European Championships.

