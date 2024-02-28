Athletics | Long punishment for the coach – tried to force the sprinter to return to Belarus

Krystsina Tsimanouskaja fled to Poland, which granted her a humanitarian visa.

International Athletics WA's ethics watchdog AIU ordered the Belarusian coach on Wednesday For Juri Maisevich a five-year ban on his events.

Maisevitsh is a sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskajan former coach.

According to Tsimanouskaja, Maisevich tried to force him to return to Belarus from the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

According to the runner, he was forcibly taken to the Tokyo airport after criticizing his country's sports administration.

Juri Maisevitsh on August 6, 2021 at Tokyo International Airport.

Tsimanouskaja however, managed to catch the attention of the Japanese authorities, and they intervened. Tsimanouskaja fled to Poland, which granted him a humanitarian visa. He currently represents Poland in competitions.

According to the AIU, the 63-year-old Maisevich's actions were “a clear insult to the athlete's human dignity and an abuse of power.”

Maisevič was also considered to have given inaccurate information to the parties investigating the case. Maisevich retired last May.

