National Athletic confirmed this Wednesday the hiring of Uruguayan coach Pablo Repetto, who lands on the 'purslane' bench after the resignation of the Bogota strategist Jhon Jairo Bodmer The last friday.

“Professor Pablo Repetto, welcome to the greatest in Colombia!” were the words of the purslane club through its social networks to announce its new coach.

It is not a foreign name for Atlético Nacional fans, Pablo Repetto already knows what it is to direct at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, he did it with a rival on July 27, 2016, the day the 'purslane' club defeated 1-0 in the final against Independiente del Valle led by the Uruguayan coach at that time and was crowned champion of the Copa Libertadores at home, the second title of the continental competition in its history.

Pablo Repetto has a long career as a coach of more than 15 years, with eight titles in his showcases; He has conquered five in his native Uruguay and the remaining three in Ecuador.

Its list of championships includes a second division title, the Intermediate Tournament, the Apertura, the Clausura and the First Division in Uruguay, an Ecuadorian League, a Cup and a Super Cup.

His resume includes his experiences in the leagues of Uruguay, Ecuador, Paraguay, the United Arab Emirates, Bolivia and Mexico.

The 49-year-old coach, who retired as a footballer at a very young age, began training in 2006 and has been in Fénix, CA Cerro, Blooming, Defensor Sporting, Independiente del Valle, Banillas, Olimpia, Liga de Quito Nacional of Paraguay and Santos Laguna.

Without a doubt, his most successful time was at Independiente del Valle, a club in which he formed a winning project and laid the foundations for the team we know today.

Repetto comes from a less than pleasant experience in Santos Laguna in Mexico. He was fired from his position two weeks ago due to the team's poor performance in the tournament.

