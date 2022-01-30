Athletics Ella Junnila finished second with the top result of the season

Fence runner Ilari Manninen violated the result limit of the World Hall competitions.

High jumper Ella Junnila took second place on Sunday in Nehvizdy, Czech Republic, when he crossed the top of the winter season in the athletics halls in 187. On Friday, he opened his reign in Karlsruhe, Germany by crossing 184.

“Jumping has been good all along. There has been little challenge in finding an effort, but the physical condition is good and the technology has already improved between the two races. It will probably continue to improve, ”Junnila commented in the Sports Association’s press release.

The situation was also assessed by Junnila’s coach Tuomas Sallinen.

“The jumps from heights 184 and 187 rose well and were high. At a height of 190, the pace of jumping was now but too tight, ”Sallinen said.

The competition was won by Ukraine Yulia Tshumatshenko with the same result as Junnila.

Fence runner Ilari Manninen broke the result limit for the March World Championships in the 60-meter hurdles in Helsinki on Sunday.

Manninen, representing Jyväskylä’s Field Athletes, rushed to a record 7.68 and rose to fourth place in Finland’s all-time government statistics.

“The condition is pretty much the same as last year, but the technology has moved forward. The run comes a little higher, and the so-called side leg works a little better, ”Manninen described his mood in the Sports Association’s press release.

Manninen’s previous record was 7.75 this winter. The World Cup will be competed in Belgrade.

On Saturday at 60 meters kept a good pace Samuli Samuelsson made a record of 21.25 in the 200 meters. The former record lasted six years.

“I was expecting something like that or a little better, but I’m pretty happy,” Samuelsson said.