Imperia – A specimen male striped dolphin, a very common dolphin in the Mediterranean, is beached in the afternoon at the Spiaggia d’Oro in Imperia for reasons still under investigation. He was still alive but suffering and despite repeated attempts by people to take it to the open sea who gathered around him to help him, the cetacean, about one meter and 90 centimeters long, died.

The carcass was recovered and taken to the Zooprophylactic Institute, where it will be subjected to necropsy. The biological ones of the Delfini del Ponente association also intervened on site. The operation was coordinated by the operations center of the Port Authority of Imperia.