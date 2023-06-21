Athletics | A fierce team from Finland is coming to the home games

The under-23 European athletics championships will be decided in front of the home crowd in July.

In Espoo, the renovated Leppävaara stadium will host the EC competitions for general athletes under the age of 23 from July 13-16. day. In the bulletin of the Finnish Sports Association let’s meet one of the most striking Finnish teams of all time.

According to the release, the team is expected to consist of up to 70 athletes, of which 16 are in points positions in the current season’s statistics. The first places in the EC statistics are held by 7-player Saga Vanninen and shot putter Silja Kosonen, both of whom have previously won the under-20 World Championship gold.

The next highest in the EC statistics are javelin thrower Topias Laine, who holds the fourth place, and the third in the ranking of their respective sports, javelin thrower Anni-Linnea Alanen and triple jumper Jessica Kähärä.

“The goal is to succeed in the competitions and we can definitely expect a really tough and tight competition,” said Kähärä about his expectations for the EC home competitions.

The kolmiloikka qualification will be held on Thursday and the final on Friday, after which Kähärä plans to jump Saturday’s long jump qualification and finish his competitive career with the long jump final on Sunday. In the long jump, Kähärä is ninth in the EC statistics.

The ranking of many Finnish athletes in the European Championship rankings will be better than the European Championship ranking, as athletes from Russia and Belarus suffer from international competition bans.

“We have a strong view of a very big and striking team for the home games. The team will grow to the size of 70 athletes, and the potential for success can be found widely in all sports groups. There are guaranteed to be great Finnish moments on every day of the competition,” says Finnish team manager Eeva Kantomäki in a press release from the Finnish Sports Association.

The first official selections will be made on June 26, and the final team composition will be announced on July 2.