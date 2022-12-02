Friday, December 2, 2022, 01:37



The Murcia City Council paid homage yesterday to athletes and clubs in the municipality at the I Sports Gala. The Teatro Circo hosted this event, which also recognized the work of 26 federations. In total, 110 athletes and clubs from 26 disciplines were distinguished. Mayor José Antonio Serrano said that “at the City Council” we have decided to celebrate this gala because it is important to reward work, effort and dedication that make Murcia a better municipality. In the image, Miguel Ángel López, gold in the 35 kilometer march of the European Championship in Munich and one of the distinguished, talks with Pruden Guerrero, president of the Regional Athletics Federation.