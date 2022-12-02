Mexico City.- Due to the elimination of the Mexican National Team, in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, this Thursday the president of the Mexican Soccer Federation, Yon de Luisa, and the sports director of the National Teams, Jaime Ordiales, gave the face after failure

Since the 1978 World Cup in Argentina, El Tri had not been left out since the first round and everything has a reason for the bad results, so Liga MX is willing to accompany the FMF in strengthening the National Teams towards the World Cup that will be jointly organized by Mexico, the United States and Canada.

“The BBVA MX League, whose president, Mikel Arrioa, reiterates his permanent willingness to accompany, as he has done throughout its history, the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) and its National Teams, to contribute to their strengthening process towards the 2026 World Cup,” says the press report.

“The Liga BBVA MX, Liga BBVA Expansión MX, Liga BBVA MX Femenil and the clubs that make it up express their full will and openness to carefully review areas of opportunity to strengthen the processes of the national representatives and approve in their next assembly the reforms that may be necessary for the benefit of national football,” the statement concluded.

The Argentine coach accepted Mexico’s failure in this twenty-second World Cup tournament and at the same time confirmed that his contract ended when the referee whistled the end of the game that Tricolor won 2-1 against Saudi Arabia in Lusail.

Prior to the last game of the group stage, it was revealed that Gerardo Daniel Martino had said goodbye to the ‘staff’ when he was aware that the elimination of El Tri would take place in the first round, since he needed several goals to unseat Poland from the Second place in Group C.

For the next process, there will be no qualifying rounds for Mexico because it is one of the three hosts of the next international competition, so alternatives will have to be found to compete against the powers and not only in the United States, but in other parts of the world where you can have a very important blank towards the World Cup.