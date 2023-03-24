In addition to that of RESIDENT EVIL 4today is day one of another very important title made in Japan: let’s talk about Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Keyfinal chapter of the trilogy “Secret” of the series TASTE. We can see the launch trailer below and read more information about the title.

You can read ours here Atelier Ryza 3 review. The RPG of KOEI TECMO GAMES is available starting today, March 24, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

A SUMMER OF ADVENTURES AWAITS YOU IN ATELIER RYZA 3: ALCHEMIST OF THE END & THE SECRET KEY BY KOEI TECMO, OUT NOW!

Ryza’s third chapter brings one last summer… and one last secret!

Milan, 24 March 2023 – Today KOEI TECMO Europe and the developers of GUST Studios invite players to an epic adventure of friendship, heart and secrets: the highly anticipated magical JRPG Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key is now available on Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®5 Computer Entertainment System, PlayStation®4 Computer Entertainment System and Windows PC via Steam®.

Players will be able to start their latest summer escape with the launch trailer

Of Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key on YouTube

In Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Keywriter Yashichiro Takahashi, who wrote the original game script Ryza Atelierreturns to the franchise to deliver an unforgettable third installment in the Secret series, following fan-favorite alchemist Reisalin Stout and his companions one year after the events of Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy, released in 2021. The ultimate summer escape sees Ryza and her friends enjoying their quiet life on Kurken Island, when they hear the news that a mysterious group of islands has appeared in the nearby waters. However, these islands, known as the Isles of Kark, are having a negative effect on their homeland, so Ryza and her group immediately investigate. But when their investigation leads them to a huge gate deep within strange ruins, Ryza hears an eerie voice in her head that wants to lead her to the “Code of the Universe.” Who is talking to her and what is beyond the gate?

As they uncover the mysteries of the Isles of Kark, Ryza and her friends will visit four regions, all explorable with smooth transitions, in a new open field world, discovering points of interest, hidden areas, wild animals and random quests. The story will progress through encounters and discoveries, even going underwater: Ryza will be able to scale cliffs, zip line on the coast and summon an aquatic beast to scale waterfalls! As players explore the vast regions, their various discoveries will begin to tie into the main story. Certain wild animals can lead Ryza to chests or provide materials, points of interest allow for fast travel, and hidden areas lead to unknown surprises!

During the journey, Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key reunites players with characters from previous games, as well as introducing new friends central to the story. In the latter game there will be a total of eleven party members, one of the largest rosters in the history of the series! As Ryza and her friends continue their search, they will also find mysterious keys that will aid them in their adventure. Various types of keys can be found and crafted, useful for exploration, synthesis, and battle. Each key has a different effect, so players will have the freedom to experiment: the keys to unlocking the island’s secrets are now in their hands.

To celebrate the release of the game, KOEI TECMO Europe has revealed that the DLC Pack 1 is now available for purchase. This unique collection contains the “Endless Summer Splash” costume set, which includes 11 swimsuits (1 for each character). Additional DLC packs, including recipe expansion packs and the new explorable region “Isola Rosca”, will be available for purchase in the coming months, both individually and through the Season Pass.

Along with the standard edition, Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key is now available in the Digital Deluxe Edition, which includes the “Another Look” costume set*, the “Back to Summer” costume set** and “Gem Packs” and “Key Packs”, which will be useful for the adventure. In addition to the content included in the Digital Deluxe Edition, the Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key Ultimate Edition contains the “Gust Collaboration” costume set*** and the “Atelier Ryza 3 Season Pass”, which allows players to download all additional digital content available for purchase thereafter.

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key also contains an early purchase bonus. Anyone who purchases a physical or digital copy of the game within two weeks of launch will be able to download a special set of seven “Summer Look” costumes. These costumes will be available for purchase later.

The two enchanting special editions of Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Keya Premium Box and a Special Collection Box, are now available exclusively on KOEI TECMO Europe Online Store. The Premium Box of the game includes an Art Book, a B2 size cloth poster with an original artwork, a set of two clear illustrated files, a mini acrylic charm, and an Early Access DLC containing a costume for Ryza and a copy of the game, all housed in a beautiful collector’s box. The Special Collection Box, a must-have for all fans, includes all the contents of the Premium Box, together with an original keychain, an A1 parchment with original artwork, a selection of acrylic pendants with the cover of each game of the trilogy and a set of twelve illustrated cards.

These products are now available for purchase. To find out more about these special editions and stay up to date on future offers, just sign up mailing list of the KOEI TECMO Europe Online Store.

For more information on Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Keyyou can visit the official site, put “Like” on www.facebook.com/koeitecmogamesand follow the official profiles Instagram and Twitter @koeitecmoeurope.

* The “Another Look” costume set includes two costumes in different colors for each of the 11 party members, for a total of 22 costumes.

** The “Back to Summer” costume set includes two summer outfits based on Ryza’s exclusive costumes from previous titles.

*** The “Gust Collaboration” costume set includes two exclusive costumes for Ryza based on the costumes of Plachta and Ramizel from Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream.