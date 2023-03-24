Kepa Arrizabalaga has returned to a call-up with the Spanish team and many media suggest that the Basque goalkeeper will be the starter in this new stage of Luis De la Fuente.
Surely, the goalkeeper is in one of the best moments of his career. The arrival of Graham Potter at Chelsea has been key for Kepa to once again have the number of minutes necessary to return to the absolute.
“I am happy to be here. I had been coming for many years and these two years without coming… Each call left me with the feeling that I would have liked to be here. But I had spoken with him (Luis Enrique) and he told me that while I was not played for the club, I didn’t have the opportunity to be here”.
“My first goal was to play for my club for the next step, to be here.”
“I set out to get home with a calm head and the sensation of giving everything. I worked from the first day to turn it around and, when I had the opportunities, then take advantage of them… When you have to get out of what you have been doing for a long time , you need to adapt and train those things. And that’s what I used that time for.”
More than two years have passed since the last time the goalkeeper who once played for Athletic Club played a game with the Spanish team.
We have to go back to the 19/20 season in which he only played one game, against Portugal on October 7, 2020. He played ninety minutes and did not receive any goals. The match ended 0-0.
In total, Kepa has played 11 games with the Spanish team shirt since his debut in November 2017.
Everything indicates that Kepa Arrizabalaga will be the starting goalkeeper in this new stage of the Spanish team. Luis de la Fuente trusts him a lot, and it must be recognized that he is the most complete of the three on the list. Even so, we must not forget that David Raya is the goalkeeper with the most saves in the five major leagues.
In addition, the absence of Unai Simón, Luis Enrique’s starting goalkeeper, is due to injury. We will see if when he is recovered, Luis de la Fuente chooses to summon the Athletic goalkeeper.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#Kepas #callup #Spanish #team #starting #goalkeeper #Norway
Leave a Reply