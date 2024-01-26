KOEI TECMO Games And Akatsuki Games they announce that Atelier Resleriana: Forgotten Alchemy and the Polar Night Liberator is available in the West. We will be able to download the title for free on PC via Steam or up iOS and Android devices. As previously anticipated, the localization of the texts in English will be present, while the dubbing will be exclusively in Japanese.

To celebrate the launch, the software house has released a new trailer for the game, let's enjoy it together!

Atelier Resleriana: Forgotten Alchemy and the Polar Night Liberator – Launch Trailer

Source: KOEI TECMO Games, Akatsuki Games Street Gematsu