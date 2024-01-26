Withdrawals | HK is recalling micromeals due to allergen risk

The retractable micro meal is HK Pullat ja Pasta sold in a 430 gram package.

Food group HK Scan Finland oy is recalling micromeals that may contain an allergen due to packaging mix-up.

The retractable micro meal is called HK Buns and Pasta, 430 g.

According to HK's assessment, the error affects only a small part of the packages of the lot put on sale on January 25. The expiration date of the product batch is 13 February 2024.

The recall is made because some of the HK Pullat ja Pasta product packages have been packed with another product, HK Pullat & Muusia. It, on the other hand, contains, among other things, milk, which is not mentioned in the HK Pullat ja Pasta package. According to the manufacturer's announcement, the products are otherwise of impeccable quality, and they do not cause harm to people who are not allergic to milk.