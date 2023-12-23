soccer

Gian Piero Gasperini was unleashed in the first half of the match in Bologna, which was then won 1-0 by the home team.

As the pictures show Dazn, when the referee Rapuano warned him, the Atalanta coach shouted “You and that other one”, pointing to the fourth official Massimi, to whom he addressed with harsh tones: “You too, phenomenon, you too” . To then conclude with an eloquent “Fuck you…” returning to the bench.



00:24