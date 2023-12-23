After a slide collapsed in the village of Ust-Abakan and injured several children, a criminal case was opened. The press service of the Main Investigation Department of the RF Investigative Committee for Khakassia reported this on Saturday, December 23.

“The Ust-Abakan interdistrict investigative department of the Main Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Krasnoyarsk Territory and the Republic of Khakassia opened a criminal case in connection with injuries to children as a result of falling from a slide on the grounds of a crime provided for in paragraph “c” of Part 2 of Art. 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Provision of services that do not meet the requirements for the safety of life and health of consumers, resulting in the infliction of serious harm to human health through negligence”),” the department’s statement notes.

The incident was previously reported on December 23. The head of the Ust-Abakansky district, Elena Egorova, said that seven children were injured, two of them were taken to the hospital, the rest were examined at the emergency room.

At the same time, according to Izvestia’s source, nine people were injured, including eight children. Two minors were hospitalized at the Children's Republican Clinical Hospital in Abakan in a condition of moderate severity.

Later that day, Izvestia published footage of the first minutes after the slide collapsed in Khakassia. Afterwards, the entrance to the building was blocked with barrier tape.

The material is supplemented