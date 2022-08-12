The fans were still struggling with the departure of Miranchuk, never detained by Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini, who within a few hours had to say goodbye to Remo Freuler, one of the flags of the team. The only one left among the Nerazzurri to have made the entire Gasperini cycle, the first for appearances in Europe, protagonist of the climb to the Champions League. One of the senators, who left for a flash negotiation started in the middle of the night (between Wednesday and Thursday), already landed in England last night, convinced by a hefty signing to play for a newly promoted. And also to convince Atalanta to deprive themselves of a symbol 9 million plus 3 bonuses were enough. But Nottingham Forest is so persuasive that it has not finished its work of ‘stealing from the rich to give to the poor’, and now he is serious about Malinovskyi too.

MALINOVSKYI ON THE MARKET- The evaluation, the English club recently promoted to the Premier with big ambition, has already done it: 15 million euros for the left-handed of the Ukrainian. That is the same sum paid by Atalanta to Genk (which has 10% on the resale): Percassi and Pagliuca therefore ask for a figure closer to 20 million to make a capital gain. Nottingham, however, would not be the only English club on the trail of the Nerazzurri number 18. The Bergamo club does not seem to have any more players considered non-transferable, especially in the presence of maxi offers, not even in the historical group of which Malinovskyi, and even more so Freuler, were part. LESS QUALITY – And if it is true that the Nerazzurri squad may not be affected quantitatively, for technical qualities it would be a second important loss. Between Ederson (now injured), Scalvini, de Roon, Koopmeiners and Pasalic, there are alternatives in midfield even without the Swiss, who, however, was the most tactically intelligent. Thus, without Malinovskyi, Koopmeiners remain on the trocar, Ederson himself, Pasalic, but l‘Ukrainian is the only one that Gasperini could also use wide on the right in a three-man attack line. And above all, he is practically the only left-handed left, along with Koopmeiners. Right now there are Boga and Lookman, but with the loss of the various Pessina, Miranchuk and Ilicic, Malinovskyi became even more valuable. But if Atalanta’s goal has changed, if what is about to start is a year of transition, in which to focus on young people like Azzi to rejuvenate the squad, then Malinovskyi could really be the next to leave, as his wife also testified with some stories about Instagram. Nor the last.