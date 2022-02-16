Few inconveniences in the first day with the new rules for the over 50s, many companies choose the remote activity instead of hiring substitutes

ROME. The obligation of the Super Green Pass in the workplace for the over 50s does not scare the No Vax. The first day with no entry for those who are without vaccines and have not even recovered from Covid in the last six months has gone smoothly without particular hitches. Some problems at the Cardarelli of Naples due to the absence of about fifty unvaccinated doctors and nurses and a lot of medical certificates delivered to the Asl1 of Naples where there are about a hundred No Vax health professionals. Which in reality should have been suspended from their respective orders and left at home for some time, given that for health workers the obligation has already been there for quite a while. In the municipality of Milan, the few over-fifty-year-olds without a certificate did not create disservices, as did the employees of the Liguria Region. But in no corner of Italy are problems reported, not even among private companies.

The numbers tell why. Between 50 and 65 years without immunization neither from disease nor from vaccine, 820,000 remained. Of these, 40% do not work, based on the national average of employed in these age groups. The number of workers interested in the obligation is thus reduced to about half a million. Also because Omicron’s great contagiousness also had the side effect of serving the Green Pass to the unvaccinated on a silver platter. “A phenomenon that has reduced the impact of the obligation in the workplace,” says Silvestro Scotti, national secretary of Fimmg, the union of family doctors. “But the problem of diehards – he points out – will arise in 4-6 months if the obligation is still in force, because to keep the certificate they will then have to get vaccinated”.

Even without taking Covid, things did not go badly for the employees of private companies. Because, as the Undersecretary for Health Andrea Costa recalled yesterday, “smart working does not allow employees to bypass the obligation and controls who work remotely, however complicated they are, are always possible”. But in many cases it was the businesses themselves who did not activate them, with their associations which yesterday reported zero problems from North to South. And the reason is simple: the employer has no interest in finding a replacement with the same duties as the suspended No Vax worker, with a contract lasting moreover limited to only 10 days, albeit renewable until 31 March. This is because the legislator still wanted to keep a “window” open to the No Vax worker at home without a salary, who can return to his workplace 15 days after receiving the vaccine. The time it takes for a person to get immunized and then get the health pass.

A procedure that is anything but simple, which has led many entrepreneurs to leave their employees in smart working without checking whether or not they have a certificate, although it is possible, as well as mandatory, to do so. This is where you can work remotely. Certainly not in the fields, where one of the few alarm bells sounded yesterday by Confagricoltura, recalling that 35% of the agricultural workforce is made up of foreign workers, many of whom vaccinated with products not recognized as valid in Italy. In all, 356 thousand would be out of order, which do not fall within the calculation of the half million over 50 No Pass because precisely without Italian citizenship. A problem that according to the confederation will come to the surface when the harvest season starts already in the spring.

The world of public administration remains. Here, the unvaccinated over 50 years of age would be at most 100,000. Who cannot use the smart working escape route, because as strongly desired by the Minister of the Public Service, Renato Brunetta, most of the working days in the Public Administration must take place in the presence. At the moment it is difficult to understand how many of them have resorted to the ploy of the disease certificate.