This Wednesday (16) the first tickets for the 90-minute trips to space with Virgin Galactic will go on sale. According to the international press, prices start at 450 thousand dollars (2.3 million reais).

The experience carried out by the British company Richard Charles Nicholas Branson will put the first commercial flight passengers into space at the end of 2022. Once the ticket has been purchased, the passenger still has to make an initial deposit of US$150,000 (773,000 reais). .

The flight will last 90 minutes and will take passengers 300,000 feet (93 km) above the earth, giving them the opportunity to experience four minutes of weightlessness due to gravity and still observe the views into space across the 17 aircraft windows. The take-off will take place at Spaceport America, in the US state of New Mexico, and participants will have training programs before taking off.

“We plan to have the first 1,000 customers on board later this year,” says Michael Colglazier, CEO of Virgin Galactic, quoted by the international press. Purchasing a ticket also gives you access to events, travel and pre-flight activities with the Future Astronaut community.

