F2 / Barcelona, ​​Qualifying: starting grid

POS. PILOT TEAM TIME/GAP 1 Oliver Bearman PRESS 1:23,546 2 Enzo Fittipaldi Rodin Carlin +0.077 3 Jack Doohan Virtuosos +0.110 4 Ayumu Iwasa DAMS extension +0.193 5 Theo Pourchaire ART Grand Prix +0.198 6 Dennis Hauger MP Motorsports +0.377 7 Victor Martins ART Grand Prix +0.432 8 Frederik Vesti PRESS +0.463 9 Jack Crawford Hitech +0.523 10 Amaury Cordeel Virtuosos +0.541 11 Juan Manuel Correa Van Amersfoort +0.560 12 Richard Verschoor Van Amersfoort +0.564 13 Arthur Leclerc DAMS extension +0.682 14 Kush Maini Campos +0.698 15 Jehan Daruvala MP Motorsports +0.710 16 Roy Nissany PHM by Charouz +0.810 17 Ralph Boschung Campos +0.951 18 Roman Stanek trident +0.954 19 Clement Novalak trident +0.986 20 Isaac Hadjar Hitech +1.020 21 Zane Maloney Rodin Carlin +1.115 22 Brad Benavides PHM by Charouz +1.257

Bearman mocks Fittipaldi

After the weekend to forget of Monaco, Oliver Bearman he redeems himself with a great result in the qualifications of the Round of Barcelona, at the end of which the Englishman from Prema obtained the absolute best time. This is the second pole start for the Ferrari Driver Academy driver after the one obtained in Azerbaijan, on the Baku street circuit, and with a time of 1:23,546 will start in front of everyone in the Feature Races of Montmelò, albeit with a minimal advantage from his pursuer Enzo Fittipaldiwhich will thus complete the first row.

Disappoints Vesti, an opportunity for Iwasa and Pourchaire

The Brazilian of the Virtuosi, initially seemed like the main candidate to conquer the pole, in fact finished in 2nd place, but only 77 thousandths of a delay by the British, who in this way brings Prema ahead of everyone for the third consecutive time after the aforementioned performance in Baku and the last qualifying in Monaco, when in that case it was his teammate Frederik Vesti to get the best performance, complete with victory in the Feature. The Dane, as well as leader of the general standings, however disappointed in the Barcelona tests, finishing only in eighth position. Consequently, in Sunday’s race there will be a great opportunity to comeback in the standings for Ayumu Iwasa and Theo Pourchairewho qualified respectively in fourth and fifth position.

Upcoming events

Sprint Race which, however, will see Amaury Cordeel shoot in front of everyone tomorrow afternoon at 2.15pmwith live coverage of the match guaranteed by Sky Sports F1 (channel 207) and from Sky Go and NOW TV streaming. The same channels, moreover, will provide the live broadcast of the Feature Race Sunday 4th Junein this case from 11:25.