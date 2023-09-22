China reiterated its understanding that Taiwan is an “inalienable part” of the country and adopted an aggressive tone on the issue in the speech of its representative, vice dictator Han Zheng, in the general debate of the United Nations General Assembly.

“No one should ever underestimate the firm determination, strong will and power of the Chinese people to safeguard their sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Han said in New York on Thursday (21).

“Achieving the complete reunification of China is an aspiration shared by all the sons and daughters of the Chinese nation”, stated the vice dictator, who, contrary to what Beijing demonstrates with the repeated incursions into Taiwan’s airspace, claimed that the objective is promote this “reunification” without violence.

“We will continue to strive for peaceful reunification with utmost sincerity and utmost effort,” Han said.

Taiwan is an independent country, administered separately from China since 1949, when the nationalists, defeated by the communists in the civil war, took refuge on the island. However, Beijing considers Taiwan a rebel province, which needs to be incorporated until the end of the conflict turns one hundred years old, in 2049.

Han also spoke about the war in Ukraine, claiming that China supports “the cessation of hostilities and the resumption of peace negotiations.”

“China supports all efforts leading to the peaceful resolution of the crisis in Ukraine and is ready to continue to play a constructive role in quickly achieving peace,” said the deputy dictator.

Despite the speech, China helps Russian aggression: it did not condemn the invasion in the UN votes and has increased its energy imports from the country of Vladimir Putin, with whom dictator Xi Jinping says he maintains an “unlimited” partnership.

Putin and Xi join French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as absentees from the UN General Assembly among the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council: the only leader of that group to attend was the president American, Joe Biden.

This month, Xi had already absented himself from the G20 summit held in India, which was perceived as part of a process in which the Chinese dictator is giving priority to multilateral mechanisms that he can control, such as the BRICS, which was recently expanded after pressure from Beijing.

At the UN, Han signaled this direction, highlighting that China sees itself as part of the group of developing countries.

“As the largest developing country, China is a natural member of the Global South. It breathes the same air as other developing countries and shares the same future with them,” said Han.