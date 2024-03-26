Once again, two of the most important figures of Peruvian music: Eva Ayllón and Tania Libertad, will join their voices in a concert that will take place at the Grand National Theatre, the stage where they will perform together for the first time. Thus, after the success they had since the first time they decided to get together to do a show titled 'Eva con Libertad', they have scheduled shows for the Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 5, 2024as a gift for Peruvian mothers, as is almost a tradition.

Eva Ayllón and Tania Libertad in a special show

Both will perform emblematic songs in individual segments, as well as a large repertoire for two voices, with songs such as 'Dos gardenias', 'Mal paso', 'La contamanina', 'Debut y Farede', 'What happened to us both', 'Fina estampa', 'Adoro', 'Amor siempre' and 'Concierto para una voz', among other iconic melodies from the Peruvian and Latin American songbook.

The careers of these two great artists are a source of pride for all Peruvians. With a career spanning more than 6 decades, in 2006, Tania Libertad from Chicla was honored by the Latin Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences with the Latin Grammy Award for musical excellence. She is also a UNESCO ambassador for peace and Ibero-American Culture. With this, she achieved international recognition for many years.

Eva Ayllón, for her part, with more than 50 years of impeccable artistic career, is recognized as Marca Perú. She also received the Grammy for musical excellence in 2019 and, since then, she has even ventured into composition as the author of the song 'Ya no más', which she won at the Viña del Mar Festival in 2019, in the voice of Susan Ochoa.

The two performers maintain their talent and validity in the artistic world and having them on the same stage, especially if this is the Grand National Theater, is a luxury that no one will want to miss, commented DEA, the production company responsible for this meeting.