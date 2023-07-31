Absences | Children disappear from school, some go abroad – “It shouldn’t be possible for someone to disappear from the map”

The long absences of primary school students are being addressed with a new model.

Schools start again in August, but for some students that doesn’t mean a return to the classroom. In Finnish primary schools, there are students who are not seen at school. Some of the students are illegally away from school for long periods of time, while some are completely out of reach of the school.

The director of the Board of Education by Kurt Torsell however, no child should completely disappear from the school corridors.

“It shouldn’t be possible for someone to disappear from the map, so to speak,” says Torsell.

According to the survey commissioned by the Board of Education, the number of school dropouts is estimated to have increased. According to the 2020 School Absenteeism in Finland survey, there were 4,000 middle school students in Finland every year who did not attend school. According to the report, there were cases in all grade levels and in all provinces.

According to the National Center for Evaluation of Education, or Karvi, continuous absences can lead to the student dropping out of school altogether.

The prolonged absences of students are due to several reasons. According to Torsell, it can often be said that a student’s poor mental well-being can lead to him not attending school. The reasons can be, for example, psychological challenges, bullying, substance abuse problems or difficulties with friends or family. Sometimes the reason for the absence can also be that the student is abroad.

When it is noticed that the student is not seen at school, the school seeks the student’s guardian, says Torsell. If this is not successful, the matter will go to child protection or the police.

Torsell estimates that in some cases child protection may already be aware of the family’s situation. The police will be contacted if there is reason to suspect crime related to the child’s prolonged absence.

One the reason for the child’s long-term absence can also be going abroad. There are many types of trips abroad: for example, we go abroad for a longer period to live, vacation or visit relatives.

Other trips may involve risks in terms of the child’s interests, and not all children return to Finland. The working group established by the city of Helsinki has investigated the phenomenon of children disappearing abroad and how to deal with it in 2018.

In the case of some children with an immigrant background, it is possible that the child is sent abroad, for example, so-called to “stretch out” or due to forced marriage.

According to the working group, schools are an essential part of monitoring the phenomenon. Children may also have a gap in schooling when they return from a period of absence, which exposes them to exclusion.

According to the working group’s memos, there would be a need for common methods of action to eradicate the phenomenon, and the importance of the flow of information between the school and the authorities was emphasized in order to prevent disappearances. There should be contact with the child, and schools and child protection should have sufficient information about the child’s situation.

The Finnish authorities cannot intervene if the child is already abroad.

Also, the round table discussion organized in 2018 with the Children’s Affairs Commissioner, the Ministry of the Interior and various authorities called for the state to take long-term measures to tackle the problem of children who disappear abroad. According to the discussion memo, it is important to find out the reasons why the child is away from school for a long time.

In the discussion, it was hoped that the relevant ministries would create a national model to deal with the unwanted journeys of immigrant children.

According to the memo, the problem has been discussed for twenty years without much progress.

For prolonged ones absences will be dealt with in the beginning academic year according to the new common operating model. In the previous government term, the Committed School Community Work project (SKY) was launched, because it was noticed that the number of absences and non-attendance of middle school students increased. The goal of the common operating model created on the basis of the project is to reduce and prevent absences in elementary school.

Karvi made an assessment in connection with the project, according to which, as a rule, the teaching organizers and schools had written operating models for monitoring absences and dealing with them, but there was a lot of variation in them.

According to Karvi, the teaching organizers interpreted in very different ways the point at which absences were problematic and needed to be addressed. In the operational models, quite a few measures to prevent absences were described. According to the assessment, the unification of operating methods was therefore necessary.

Based on the project, a legal amendment was made, which will enter into force at the beginning of August. With the change in the law, schools must deal with absences in a more planned manner and notify guardians about them. In the past, the law already obliged schools to monitor absences, and now proactive work is being added.

The Board of Education also updated the fundamentals of the basic education curriculum to reflect the revised law. In the future, the teaching organizers will have the obligation to describe in the curriculum an operating model on how to prevent, monitor and deal with student absences.

The Board of Education Torsell thinks that children missing from school appear more easily in big cities, because in small municipalities everyone knows each other and knows how to reach a student’s guardian.

According to Torsell, however, the fact that villages are asked why a child does not come to school is not the right course of action. According to him, a situation where a student disappears should not end up even in big cities, because the Finnish systems have information on all the residents of the municipalities. Municipalities verify from the population data register that all compulsory education residents living in the municipality are enrolled in school.

According to the Basic Education Act, the guardian also has an obligation to monitor that the student completes compulsory education.

According to Torsell, the most important thing would be preventive measures to prevent missing school. Every day a child is out of school increases the threshold to return to school. According to Torsell, the return to school should be done as quickly as possible, whatever the reason.

“Normally, the guardians want the children to get to school as quickly as possible,” says Torsell.

Being away from school for a long time or completely causes a learning deficit for the child. Every school day is important for the student.