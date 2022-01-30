At the end of the week I asked on Facebook late at night if Jesus took a lesson – Suddenly surprising people talked about it but the answers were only interesting.

Encountering guests and the discriminated can also lead to a reduction in boredom and racism, writes journalist Anna-Stina Nykänen.

Do you know what do people look like when viewed from a church pulpit?

I thought about it when I received an invitation from Helsinki Cathedral Signs of the times series to preach. It was asked if I wanted to talk about a pulpit or a floor-level reading desk, and that was clear. Of course, I wanted to experience what it feels like to be above people and rumble from the heights of their own message.

The experience was quite different. The pulpit is only so high above the people that I can see the people sitting in the back seat and on the side properly. At the front of the church hall, at floor level, I would have only seen people in the front rows.

I looked people in the eyes from above and thought I wouldn’t dare talk to them cruelly.

I spoke about the presence in the sermon and the encounter of people. That’s my job, especially in the ongoing Tunne Finland series, important. I always go to do things with the expectation that I will learn something myself and change.

As I write the sermon, I wonder if Jesus learned something when he met people. Or did it just work wonders and had a giving party. I did not remember. I do not know The Bible very well.

It was late at night and a sermon in the morning, so I asked my friends on Facebook for advice. I expected familiar priests and theologians to answer. But quite a few others got excited.

I think I learned, if not a fool, replied one.

The answers were related to the image of Jesus – or the human psyche in general.

Usually you learn from others.

Jesus did not have people to give patent answers. He acted differently in different situations, indicating that he was actually communicating, interacting.

And often Jesus ’own teachings tell of the people encountered.

A major topic of discussion in the debate was whether wisdom, kindness, and a sense of justice came to Jesus as congenital qualities given from heaven. Or did they only ignite when Jesus saw poverty and discrimination, mental and physical distress?

Since it is now impossible for me to believe in the supernatural given from heaven, I would say that the words of Jesus, which I greatly appreciate, would not have been born without deep human knowledge, that is, sensitive listening, “reading” of people. Anyone and whenever I wrote the Sermon on the Mount was one of the most significant of the word users of mankind, wrote Hannu Marttila, A respected literary critic of Hesar, now retired.

Not at all Holy Bible not a book that only fundamentalists read, he said when we later exchanged ideas.

So. Even in Hesar today, there may be such a thing in which the phenomenon is considered Biblical based on stories.

When The Bible has been used in public to insult people and is being prosecuted, it is even topical.

Of course, the theme of learning between heavenly and earthly has been addressed in other works as well. Critic Matti Ripatti took a Facebook conversation for example Wim Wendersin Under the skies of Berlin movie: Why does the immortal exchange his immortality for mortality? Perhaps because the full beauty of existence can only be experienced to a limited extent?

Film researcher Antti Alanen formulated human learning as follows: The key to the secret is within us, and everyone can find it in their own way. In that sense, Jesus also learned something from every person he encounters, because everyone is a unique individual, and there are no two similar paths.

Isn’t it beautiful? And this is what our lives are like every day.

Theologically this Did Jesus learn a lesson? is a question related to the biphany doctrine of the Church about Christ. That is, Jesus was both a god and a man.

Some Christian traditions emphasize that Jesus was only on his way to Christ and learned as a man. Some emphasize that as God he knew everything and saw the thoughts of men — and had nothing to learn from them.

Priest friends put some to read Biblical points on the subject.

Immediately found a great piece of advice for today’s person who is accurate on how to eat, sleep and work out, but somehow loosens just what hurts.

Jesus teaches: What goes in from the mouth does not contaminate a person. It contaminates the person that comes out of the mouth. (Matt. 15:11)

Even Jesus didn’t always go to the button. Biblical in the stories, he behaves rudely and rudely, even racistly. And get on his nose.

In one story (Matthew 15: 21–28), Jesus was followed by a woman asking for help for her daughter. Jesus did not respond until the disciples got tired as the woman cried out and followed.

Jesus asked the woman why she should help the guest when there are people to help.

The same is still being asked by some.

The woman said that even the dogs are allowed to eat the bread crumbs that fall off the host’s table.

Jesus learned and helped.

So miracles happened.

But it was, of course, a different time. That’s when people still met each other on the streets or went to someone to get help.

Now we have almost given up appointments. And it’s not just a corona fault. The change happened before that.

Employment agencies, social work, mental health care, banking, couple search … Things have been handled for a long time without face-to-face contact.

Is it easier then to be rude? Do we learn less from each other than before?