In webcam connection from Sant’Orsola, Sinisa Mihajlovic speaks to her players and moves them, instilling strength and courage

As everyone knows, the coach of Bologna Calcio Sinisa Mihajlovic he is facing his fight against leukemia, which after having loosened his grip a few months ago, today is once again putting the Serbian coach to the test. A video of the video conference held with his players directly from his hospital room has recently spread on the web.

The umpteenth challenge in Mihajlovic’s life began at July 2019. That day, the former Lazio and Inter player and current manager of Bologna Calcio announced in a press conference that he was ill.

The diagnosis was acute myeloid leukemia. A disease that, as he had explained himself, would have forced him to undertake a delicate and painful treatment path.

His was released from the very first moment courageous and combative spirit which had enabled him to face the disease and defeat it.

Unfortunately, however, fate wanted the disease to take place resubmitted lately, forcing the coach to undergo a cycle of therapies again.

Sinisa Mihajlovic’s speech to his team

After the break for the national teams, this weekend the Serie A teams will return to the field for the league matches. Sinisa Mihajlovic it cannot be physically alongside his boys, but he wanted to show them that he absolutely has no intention of leaving them alone in this season finale.

The coach logged on webcam with his players, directly from the room of the Sant’Orsola hospital in Bologna where he is currently hospitalized. Here are his touching words to the boys:

I will not be there physically but mentally I will always be with you. The room is set up to watch training and matches. I am sure that from here I will not give up an inch and I will fight with you and I am sure that when you go out on the field you will fight for me.

If we passed it last time, we will do it again this time, I have no doubts. Life is lived despite the problems. I have faith in myself, I know that I overcome this disease, I have faith in doctors, I look at things in a positive way. I’m not worried, I know I’ll win.

Even moments of lightness and serenitywhen Sinisa joked about the “sea view” and the triple bed in her room.